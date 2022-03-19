TX Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Hutchinson County; 1 dead, 1 injured

HUTCHINSON COUNTY – The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safetynews release shared on social media, at about 9 a.m., Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a check persons/welfare check of an individual, who was walking in the center of the road near State Hwy. 152 and Spring Creek Road.

When a Hutchinson County deputy arrived on the scene and contacted the person, later identified as 31-year-old Billy Mitchell, of Fritch, Mitchell advanced toward the deputy armed with a knife and attacked the deputy, the release states. The deputy, who was not identified, was injured in the attack and has knife wounds.

The deputy discharged their service weapon and struck Mitchell, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was treated for his wounds and is expected to make a full recovery.

Traffic was detoured from SH 152 after the incident. The investigation remains open, and no further information is yet available.

