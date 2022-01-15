TX Synagogue Hostage Suspect Wants Terror Inmate Released: Report

Updated at 6:36 p.m.

COLLEYVILLE, TX — A rabbi is believed to be among four people held hostage Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville by a man heard during a livestream worship service demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan, authorities said.

The FBI is in contact with the suspect, according to news report. The situation had not been resolved as of this update. The situation that unfolded around 11 a.m. and had not been resolved at the time of this update. There have been no injuries inside the synagogue, Colleyville police tweeted late Saturday afternoon.

The synagogue had moved its Saturday morning service to Facebook Live because of the coronavirus pandemic. The video has been removed from Facebook, CNN reported, but worshipers who heard it said the hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan, one of the law enforcement officials said.

Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas serving an 86-year sentence.

Officials speaking with The Associated Press said the hostage-taker has not been positively identified, and cautioned the information was based on a preliminary investigation in the rapidly developing situation.

Earlier Saturday, Colleyville police confirmed on Twitter that it is conducting SWAT operations near the synagogue at 6 100 Pleasant Road Run and asked people to stay away from the area. The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety have joined the operation.

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building," Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told CNN, adding there is "no threat to the general public" at this time.

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont told The Associated Press.



An earlier livestream of the service containing audio but no video captured a man talking angrily, at times demanding to talk to his sister on the phone. The livestream has since ended.



Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. The man repeatedly mentioned Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.

Crisis negotiators have been communicating with someone inside the synagogue, Chaumont told The AP, but she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the ongoing situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday.

"He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops," Psaki tweeted. "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation as well.

"We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers," Bennett tweeted on Saturday.



This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch