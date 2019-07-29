TXCOM Société Anonyme (EPA:ALTXC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies TXCOM Société Anonyme (EPA:ALTXC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TXCOM Société Anonyme's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that TXCOM Société Anonyme had €1.83m of debt in December 2018, down from €2.10m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €6.77m in cash, so it actually has €4.94m net cash.

A Look At TXCOM Société Anonyme's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, TXCOM Société Anonyme had liabilities of €1.53m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €2.11m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €6.77m in cash and €78.3k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €3.21m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that TXCOM Société Anonyme has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, TXCOM Société Anonyme boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, TXCOM Société Anonyme grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is TXCOM Société Anonyme's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. TXCOM Société Anonyme may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, TXCOM Société Anonyme generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that TXCOM Société Anonyme has net cash of €4.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €1.9m, being 93% of its EBIT. When it comes to TXCOM Société Anonyme's debt, we sufficiently relaxed that our mind turns to the jacuzzi. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in TXCOM Société Anonyme, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.