TxDOT announces opening of Bayside Drive over I-30

Dec. 8—TxDOT officials on Friday announced that all lanes of Bayside Drive over Interstate 30 are now open.

The work on the road was part of the ongoing I-30 improvement project. Southbound Dalrock Road traffic can now travel to Sunset Boulevard, to Bayside Drive, then turn onto the eastbound I-30 frontage road for access to the interstate.

TxDOT also issued a reminder that eastbound I-30 traffic can only access Dalrock Road by exiting at Bass Pro Drive and traveling the eastbound I-30 frontage road. Traffic wanting to go south at Bayside Drive will exit at Bayside Drive/Sapphire Bay.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.

As a part of the $142 million I-30 corridor expansion project, new frontage road bridges will be constructed across Lake Ray Hubbard from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road. Additionally, the Dalrock Road interchange will be rebuilt.

Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. The work is part of TxDOT's Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.