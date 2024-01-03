Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, drivers should be aware of a new school zone on State Loop (SL) 335 near West Plains High School, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced this week. Drivers must slow to 35 mph in the school zone on SL 335.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid fines and tickets. Some other helpful tips include:

Staying alert and putting your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

For more information on keeping children safe in school zones, visit https://www.txdot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-campaigns/back-to-school.html.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT to install school zone on SL 335 near West Plains High School