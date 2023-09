Sep. 20—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right lane of I-20 from Loop 250 to near Schlumberger Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. The construction team is paving a new on-ramp and continuing pavement repair.

Slow down and obey warning signs in this work zone. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX