TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert at Cotton Flat

Dec. 19—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for the main lanes of I-20 at Cotton Flat in Midland County.

The eastbound right main lane of I-20 at Cotton Flat will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday as the construction team completes pavement repairs. The frontage roads will have a mobile sweeping operation from 10 a.m. until noon.

Watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.