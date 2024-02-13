TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 12—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right lane of I-20 from Midkiff to Loop 250 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The construction team will be milling the pavement surface.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.