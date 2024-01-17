TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Jan. 16—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right main lane of I-20 will be closed at the Cotton Flat bridge site from 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 17. The construction team will be installing glare screens for nighttime driving.

Watch for slow moving traffic and construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.