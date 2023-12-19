TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Dec. 18—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left lane of I-20 from FM 1788 to one mile east of FM 1788 will be closed overnight Monday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The eastbound left lane in the same area will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday night until midnight. The construction team will be milling and removing old pavement material.

Expect Delays or take an alternate route if possible. Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone.