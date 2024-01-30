TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Jan. 29—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right lane of I-20 between Schlumberger Drive and CR 1255 will have a slow rolling closure each day this week from 9 a.m. until noon. The eastbound right lane of I-20 between CR 1255 and Schlumberger Drive will have a slow rolling closure each day this week from noon until 3 p.m. The construction team will be removing temporary striping from the new concrete paving.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving construction vehicles in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.