TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 8—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

Rolling closures will occur on the frontage roads of I-20 from SH 349 to Midkiff Friday and again on the main lanes Saturday. The construction team will be sweeping the pavement surface from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on these two days.

The sweeping is preparation for new pavement striping between SH 349 and Midkiff. This striping work requires rolling lane closures on the main lanes and frontage roads between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.