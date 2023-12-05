TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Dec. 4—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for the main lanes of I-20 between FM 1788 and Loop 250 in Midland County.

There will be slow rolling lane closures starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, and finishing at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Both east and westbound directions of travel will be affected as the construction team places reflective raised pavement markings.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving construction vehicles in this work zone.