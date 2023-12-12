TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Dec. 11—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound and westbound right lanes of I-20 approaching the new CR 1250 overpass will be closed overnight Monday from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The new westbound on-ramp near Schlumberger Drive will also be closed during this time as the construction team places concrete ditch lining. This same ditch lining operation and lane and ramp closure will be set up overnight Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in this work zone.