TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 1—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

The east and westbound right main lanes of I-20 at the Midkiff bridge site will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The construction team is installing glare screens for night-time driving.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.