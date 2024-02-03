TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 2—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Friday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right main lanes of I-20 at the Midkiff bridge site will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. The construction team will finish installing glare screens for night-time driving.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.