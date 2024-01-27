TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Jan. 26—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Friday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right main lane of I-20 will have a rolling closure from Midkiff to SH 349 from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 27. The westbound right main lane will have a rolling closure from SH 349 to Midkiff from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. The construction team will be removing litter and debris from the project site.

Watch for slow moving traffic and construction vehicles in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.