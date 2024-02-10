TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 9—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Friday for I-20 in Midland County.

Midland Drive at the westbound I-20 frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The construction team will be paving the Midland Drive connection to the westbound frontage road. Access will be maintained from Industrial Ave. to the north.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.