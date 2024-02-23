TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Feb. 22—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left lane of I-20 between LP 250 and FM 1788 will be closed overnight Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Friday morning. The eastbound left lane between FM 1788 and LP 250 will also be closed Thursday night from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Friday morning. The eastbound right lane will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Friday night until 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The construction team is removing debris and temporary pavement markings.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.