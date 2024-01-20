TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Jan. 19—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Friday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left lane of I-20 from CR 1250 to FM 1788 will be closed overnight Friday, Jan. 19, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The eastbound left lane of I-20 from FM 1788 to CR 1250 will be closed overnight Friday, Jan. 19, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The construction team will continue removing debris from the median.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.