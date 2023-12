Dec. 7—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

Eastbound main lanes within the Midkiff bridge detour area on I-20 will have periodic slow rolling closures from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. One lane at a time will be affected as the construction team repairs the pavement.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving construction vehicles in this work zone.