TxDOT issues construction updates

Dec. 18—The Texas Department of Transportation has issued construction updates for the following dates and locations.

South Loop 250 in Midland County

— Monday, Dec. 18, until Friday, Dec. 21: Lane closures on SH 158 (SL 250) for work on the bridge decks. Intersection of SH 191 and Avalon to IH 20 (MM 278-283).

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs and sign installations on IH 20 at the Ector/Midland County line to FM 1788 (MM 122-127).

SH 176 and BI 20 in Martin County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs on SH 176 at SH 349/SH 176 intersection to Martin/Howard County line (MM 277-306).

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs on BI 20 at CR 4 to BI 20/IH 20 intersect (MM 338-343).

IH 10 in Pecos County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Debris removal on IH-10 going east and westbound. Starting 8 miles east of FM 2023 to the Pecos River (MM 285-328).

FM 869 in Reeves County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Culvert work on FM 869 at CR 206 to CR 339 (MM 362-364).

