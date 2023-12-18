TxDOT issues construction updates

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Dec. 18—The Texas Department of Transportation has issued construction updates for the following dates and locations.

South Loop 250 in Midland County

— Monday, Dec. 18, until Friday, Dec. 21: Lane closures on SH 158 (SL 250) for work on the bridge decks. Intersection of SH 191 and Avalon to IH 20 (MM 278-283).

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs and sign installations on IH 20 at the Ector/Midland County line to FM 1788 (MM 122-127).

SH 176 and BI 20 in Martin County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs on SH 176 at SH 349/SH 176 intersection to Martin/Howard County line (MM 277-306).

— Monday, Dec. 18: Road repairs on BI 20 at CR 4 to BI 20/IH 20 intersect (MM 338-343).

IH 10 in Pecos County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Debris removal on IH-10 going east and westbound. Starting 8 miles east of FM 2023 to the Pecos River (MM 285-328).

FM 869 in Reeves County

— Monday, Dec. 18: Culvert work on FM 869 at CR 206 to CR 339 (MM 362-364).

Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook, facebook.com/txdotOdessaTx, and Twitter, twitter.com/txdotOdessa.

Recommended Stories