TxDOT issues Ector County traffic alert

Feb. 27—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for ELP 338 in Ector County.

Construction crews will be performing repairs on ELP 338 across the University intersect Wednesday and Thursday. Work will be performed on the south bound driving and passing lanes during off peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4p.m.

If you normally use this intersect, please seek an alternate route as this portion of University Ave. will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4p.m.