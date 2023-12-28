TxDOT issues emergency closure traffic alert for I-20 in Midland County
Dec. 27—The Texas Department of Transportation issued an emergency closure traffic alert Wednesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.
The eastbound right main lane of I-20 near the Cotton Flat bridge site will be closed through Saturday as the construction team completes pavement repairs.
Watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.