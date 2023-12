Dec. 20—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for signal repairs on FM 307.

East and westbound turning lanes on FM 307 will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Northbound traffic on the south side of CR 1130 will be diverted east and west and southbound CR 1130 will be diverted onto FM 307 west.

Expect delays or use an alternative route if possible. Watch for directional signs and slow-moving traffic.