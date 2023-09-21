TxDOT issues Midland County traffic alert

Sep. 20—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for Midland County on BS349/Big Spring St.

Construction crews will start working on the northbound right lane from Wadley to Spring Park Drive Thursday, Sept. 21. Expect lane closures for approximately two weeks, and work will start shifting to the north.

Lane closures will continue northbound and southbound on W Pennsylvania Ave. to W Indiana Ave. underneath the Railroad Tressel Bridge and Front Street. Expect this construction to be ongoing for the next 2 to 3 months. The first section of concrete paving will begin at 4 a.m.