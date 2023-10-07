TxDOT issues Midland County traffic alerts

Oct. 6—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a pair of traffic alerts Friday for Midland County.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the eastbound left lane and shoulder of I-20 from FM 1788 to LP 250 will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The construction team is placing the final pavement surface on these lanes.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the westbound left lane of I-20 followed by the east bound left lane from LP 250 to east of Midkiff Rd. will have rolling closures from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The construction team will be performing cleaning operations on the I-20 median.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles and stopped traffic in this area.