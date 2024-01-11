TxDOT issues Midland County traffic alert

Jan. 10—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound frontage road of I-20 will be closed between Sunglo and Cotton Flat from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday night. During that time, the eastbound right main lane will be closed at the Cotton Flat bridge site.

The westbound frontage road from Camp Dr. to Cotton Flat will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 1 a.m. Thursday morning. During that time, the westbound right main lane will be closed at Cotton Flat and the Horseshoe Arena driveway. The construction team will be installing glare screens for nighttime driving.

Watch for slow moving traffic and construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.