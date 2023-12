Dec. 3—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Sunday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound frontage road of I-20 will be closed between Midkiff Rd. and Commerce Drive from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday night. The construction team will be placing asphalt paving during these hours.

Be alert for detour signs. Westbound traffic will detour to Industrial Avenue.