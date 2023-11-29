TxDOT issues Midland County traffic alert

Nov. 28—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound right lane of I-20 over the new bridge between Schlumberger Dr. and CR 1255 will be closed nightly from midnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a news release said.

The construction team is continuing concrete ditch work during these hours. Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in this work zone.