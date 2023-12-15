TxDOT issues traffic alert for I-20 in Midland County

Dec. 14—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left lane of I-20 from FM 1788 to one mile east of FM 1788 will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The eastbound left lane in the same area will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday till 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 16. The construction team will be milling and removing old pavement material. Expect Delays or use alternate route if possible.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow-moving traffic in this work zone.