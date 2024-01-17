TxDOT issues traffic alert for I-20 in Midland County

Jan. 16—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Tuesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left lane of I-20 from LP 250 to FM 1788 will be closed overnight Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

The eastbound left lane from FM 1788 to LP 250 will be closed overnight Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19. The construction team will be removing debris and temporary pavement markings.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.