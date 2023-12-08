TxDOT issues traffic alert for I-20 in Midland County

Dec. 7—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Thursday for I-20 in Midland County.

There will be slow rolling construction work on the shoulders of I-20 from Schlumberger Drive to CR 1255 Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Left and right shoulders in the east and westbound direction will be affected, one shoulder at a time, as the construction team installs reflectors on the concrete barriers.

Obey warning signs and watch for slow moving construction vehicles in this work zone.