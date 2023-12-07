TxDOT issues traffic alert for I-20 in Midland County

Dec. 6—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound right lane of I-20 from Midkiff Road to SH 349 will have a slow rolling closure from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, as the construction team clears dirt and debris from the roadway.

The westbound right lane from SH 349 to Midkiff Road will have a slow rolling closure from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for similar work.

Watch for slow moving construction vehicles in these work zones.