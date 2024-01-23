TxDOT issues traffic alert for Cotton Flat Bridge site

Jan. 22—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for the main lanes of I-20 in Midland County.

The westbound left main lane of I-20 will be closed at the Cotton Flat Bridge site from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday. The construction team will complete the beam lift for this overpass.

Watch for slow moving traffic in this work zone. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.

