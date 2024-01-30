TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Jan. 29—The Texas Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for the following dates and locations.

IH 20 in Midland County

— January 29-30: Pavement repairs on westbound IH 20 between Loop 250 and County Road 1110. (MM 144-143)

— Jan. 31 until Feb. 2: Debris removal on IH 20 between Midland/Ector County line and Midland/Martin County line (MM 122 -149).

FM 846 in Martin County

— Jan. 29 to Feb. 1: Pavement repairs on FM 846 between County Road 100 and County Road 106 (MM 298-300).

FM 1233 in Ward County

— Jan. 29-31: Pavement rehab on FM 1233 (MM 228-330).

IH 10 in Pecos County

— Jan. 31 until Feb. 1: Debris removal will be conducted on IH 10 (MM 285-286).

— Jan. 31 until Feb. 1: Pavement testing will be conducted on IH 10 (MM 292-300).

SH 516 in Reeves County

— Feb. 2: Pavement testing will be conducted on SH 516 through Barstow (MM 356-358).

SH 115 in Andrews County

— Jan. 30: Edge repairs will be conducted on SH 115 beginning 1 mile south of the intersection of SH 115 and FM 2371 and continuing for 2 miles (MM 328-330).

