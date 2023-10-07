TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Oct. 9-Oct. 13

Oct. 6—The Texas Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for the following dates and locations.

Reeves County

— October 9-13: Crews will be patching potholes on IH 10 from the Jeff Davis/Reeves County line to the Reeves/Pecos County line (mm 186-230). Crews will be patching potholes on IH 20 from Jeff Davis/Reeves County line to Toyah City limits (mm 0-23).

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Debris Operations on FM 1934 beginning at the intersection of FM 1934 and FM 869 and continuing to the intersection of FM 1934 and CR 205 (mm 186-188).

Ector County

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Debris Operations on SH 302 beginning at the Winkler County line and continuing east for 8 miles (mm 242-250).

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Pavement Edge Repairs and Herbicide operations on FM 181 beginning at the Andrews/Ector County line and continuing for 4 miles (mm 326-330).

Winkler County

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Pavement Edge Repairs on FM 1232 beginning at the intersection of FM 1232 and SH 302 and continuing to the intersection of FM 1232 and CR 201 (mm 212-216).

Loving County

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Bridge Cleaning on SH 302 Pecos County River and continue for 4 miles (mm 188-190).

Upton County

— October 9-13: Crews will be performing Debris Operations on SH 349 beginning at the Midland/Upton County line and continuing to Rankin City limits (mm 362-392).

Martin County

— October 9-12: Crews will be performing pavement repairs on FM 26 beginning at Dawson/Martin County line (mm 286-300) and on FM 846 beginning at the intersection FM 846 and SH 137 and continuing to CR 106.