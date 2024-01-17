TxDOT: Lane shift, ramp closure taking place Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo office announced two traffic changes taking place in Amarillo Thursday.

On Thursday, there will be a lane shift for a bridge phasing change on US 87 and the 15th Avenue, TxDOT said. Fillmore Street will be closed at Northeast 12th Avenue, and all traffic will be detoured at Northeast 11th Avenue to North Buchanan Street.

On Thursday, Jan.18, there will be a lane shift for a bridge phasing change on US 87 and the 15th Avenue, TxDOT said. Fillmore Street will be closed at Northeast 12th Avenue, and all traffic will be detoured at Northeast 11th Avenue to North Buchanan Street. This project is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, the eastbound off-ramp from SL 335 to RM 1061 is scheduled to be closed for drainage installation.

Also on Thursday, Jan. 18, the eastbound off-ramp from SL 335 to RM 1061 is scheduled to be closed for drainage installation. The work is expected to take one day to complete, weather permitting.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT says traffic to be impacted at Fillmore Street, SL335 off-ramp