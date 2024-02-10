TxDOT prepares for hazardous roads on Texas High Plains during Super Bowl weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock and Amarillo already began treating roads in preparation for freezing precipitation and snowfall this weekend.

With anticipated precipitation, either snowfall or rain, and a forecast of temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and teens late Sunday night into early Monday morning, both the local National Weather Service offices and TxDOT are warning that roads may see hazardous conditions over the weekend into early Monday morning with snow-covered, slushy roads, black ice and a potential for poor visibility.

By Saturday afternoon, TxDOT's Amarillo office shared a statement warning road conditions already were starting to deteriorate in portions of the Texas Panhandle.

"Snow has started to accumulate on the roads in some areas of the Panhandle," reads statement TxDOT Amarillo shared on social media. "Though it may be small amounts at this time, take caution and drive safe if you’re out on the roadways on the moment!"

Drivers should pay extra attention on the drive to their Super Bowl celebrations Sunday evening and during their work commute on Monday morning.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for both the Lubbock and Amarillo regions through midnight early Monday, with a chance for heavy snow and gusty winds that could make travel difficult at times. Total snowfall across this area could range from 2 to 10 inches by late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock.

"Heavy snow is expected," reads a statement from the weather service. "Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches with isolated amounts near 10 inches possible. North winds will gust as high as 35 mph and could result in restrictions to visibility due to blowing snow."

Within a 24-hour wait between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, as the winter storm shifted southerly, the NWS Lubbock shifted its forecast from possible flurries to approximately one inch of snow accumulation in Lubbock and up to 8 inches of snow accumulation in Tulia and Dimmitt. The southwestern portion of the South Plains can expect to see less snowfall.

In the Panhandle, the National Weather Office in Amarillo has forecast accumulation up to 4 inches with the greatest snowfall near Boise City.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TxDOT prepares for hazardous roads on High Plains ahead of Super Bowl