TxDOT reducing speed in 3 zones on SH 217 around Canyon

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced a permanent speed reduction going into effect Tuesday on State Hwy. 217 in Canyon.

"Safety is TxDOT’s number one priority when it comes to building and maintaining roadways. We strive to ensure this through a number of avenues, such as identifying roadways that could benefit from a speed change," TxDOT said in a news release. As part of this measure, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30, the speed limit is being reduced in multiple segments on SH 217 in Canyon, weather pending.

TxDOT said the permanent changes will begin just east of Russel Long Boulevard and end at FM 1541, just outside of the Canyon city limits. Message boards will be placed in the area to advise traffic of the changes.

"We believe this is a step in the right direction of our 'Vision Zero' campaign to end traffic fatalities on Texas roadways and to ensure the safety of the Canyon East neighborhood and businesses as they continue to develop in the area," the release stated.

A provided illustrated map shows the reduced speed limit areas. These include Russel Long Boulevard and SH 217 to east of Interstate 27, which are going from 55 mph to 45 mph, as shown in red. In a yellow portion, the stretch east of I-27 to Canyon city limits (Georgia Street) will drop from 55 mph to 50 mph.

Shown in the map in green, from Canyon city limits to FM 1541, the area previously marked as a 75/70 mph speed limit to will be reduced to 60 mph.

