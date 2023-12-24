TxDOT road closures for week of Dec. 25 heading into 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Dec. 25 and heading into January 2024, which could affect your commute.

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Guardrail Repair

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

South Desert between Anthony and Travel Information Center right lane closed.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Chelsea and Ramp A right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrails.

Additionally, I-10 Widening West will start a series of six 33-hour weekend closures of I-10 West beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, January 6 and lifting at 6 a.m. Monday, January 8.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road while crews place bridge deck, weather permitting. As long as the weather cooperates, the closures will continue until complete, according to TxDOT.

