TxDOT road closures for week of Nov. 26, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Nov. 26, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Beginning Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 a.m.

The temporary on-ramp from South Desert Boulevard to eastbound I-10 near Canutillo High School will close permanently.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert Boulevard to the temporary on-ramp near Redd Road.

Crews will begin construction of a new temporary off-ramp.

Monday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m., through Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 9 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be pouring a new concrete bridge deck and allowing it to cure.

The following closures will continue until further notice:

Eastbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from north of Transmountain Road to Redd Road.

Westbound I-10 is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

Eastbound offramps for Transmountain Road, Artcraft Road, and Redd Road are closed, detour via Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) to South Desert Boulevard.

The direct connector ramp from westbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road) to eastbound I-10 is closed to all traffic.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) southbound between Talbot and Spur 16 right lane closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp D right lane closed.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LP375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Mile Marker 19 and Wilderness Museum right lane closed.

LP375 (Transmountain) westbound between Mile Marker 20 and Main Gap left lane closed.

Spall Repair Project

Monday Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gateway north and southbound at Fred Wilson alternate lane closure.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair Project

Monday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (CD Lanes) southbound between Trowbridge and Montana right lane closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound Santa Fe exit ramp left lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and El Paso Street Bridge right lane closed.

I-10 northbound between Missouri and Wyoming right lane closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Raynor between Gateway East and Gateway West left lane closed.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Raynor turnaround between Gateway West and Gateway East closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Asphalt Repair Project

Monday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound Midway exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Copia and Piedras left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda (SH-20) east and westbound between Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Rio Vista left lane closed.

Doniphan (SH-20) east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound at Sunland Park/Shadow Mountain intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing curbs and concrete work.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound between East Baltimore/Glory Road and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be drilling for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound at Resler intersection alternate lane closures.

Montana (US-62) east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Spur 601 at Loop 375 intersection right shoulder closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit and prepping for pouring drill shaft foundations.

Traffic Control Stockyard and Horizon (FM-1281) Project

Monday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon (FM-1281) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) northbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Maintenance

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

I-10 westbound Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Right lane close at Loop 375 eastbound between US54 and Midway.

Crew will be doing shoulder work.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Nov. 29. Overnight, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana Entrance Ramp northbound from Loop 375 will be closed.

Montana Avenue (US62/180) westbound frontage road will be closed between Justice Street and Joe Battle Boulevard.

Justice Street right lane closure to Joe Battle Boulevard (including free lane)

For traffic switch.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 30. Nightly, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 full northbound and southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, November 27 through Thursday, November 30. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang, patching, installing utility structures and bridge deck pour.

Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 2. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

I-10 Widening East Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1. Daily, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure between Stetson Drive and Eastlake Drive.

Gateway West Boulevard right lane closure between Eastlake Drive and Bill Burnett Drive

Crews will be removing and installing metal beam guard fence.

Landscaping Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder, closures at Eastlake Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 2. Daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ascension Street southbound right lane and shoulder closure between Kentwood Avenue and Horizon Boulevard w/Truck Mounted Attenuator.

Ascension Street northbound right lane and shoulder closure at Alberton Avenue.

Ascension Street one lane road with flagging operation.

Crews will be working on demolition of shoulder and build shoulder w/Flex Base.

Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 2. Daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) westbound right lane closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car.

Crews will be working on paving operations.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, Aug. 25 until further notice. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281).

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, Feb. 6 until further notice. Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure.

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak).

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice.

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541.

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.