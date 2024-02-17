TxDOT road work includes lane and ramp closures on SL 335, US 87

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

Throughout the week

Watch for various ramp closures on eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 at Eastern Street for maintenance operations.

Watch for various right lane closures on eastbound SL 335 from Bell Street to I-40 for maintenance operations.

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

