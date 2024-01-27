TxDOT road work includes patching repairs at FM 2381, Avondale/I-40 bridge

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, Jan. 29, the right lane of northbound FM 2381 (Bushland Road) near Bushland High School will be closed for patching repairs.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the right lane in both directions at Avondale and I-40 will be closed for bridge maintenance.

Throughout the week

Watch for various right lane closures on eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 from Bell Street to I-40 for maintenance operations. The work is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions on FM 1912 between I-40 and US 60 as crews perform maintenance operations.

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for Jan. 29, 2024