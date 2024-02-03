TxDOT road work includes signal light upgrades at 15th and Georgia

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, Feb. 5, the intersection of Georgia Street and 15th Street will be blacked out due to signal light upgrades. Stop signs will be placed on each side of the intersection. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the inside lane of I-40 in both directions from Soncy Road to Hope Road will be closed for bridge and maintenance work. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Feb. 9.

Throughout the week

Watch for various right lane closures on eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 from Bell Street to I-40 for maintenance operations. The work is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete.

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Feb. 5, 2024