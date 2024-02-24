TxDOT road work includes signal light upgrades at Bell and Fulton

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Monday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Bell Street & Fulton Drive intersection will undergo signal light upgrades. Law enforcement will be on hand to help with traffic control. The intersection will have flashing red lights in the early mornings and evenings. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, March 1.

Watch for various lane closures on Soncy Road from I-40 to Hillside Road for routine maintenance. The work is expected to take a few days to complete.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions of FM 1912 for routine maintenance. The work is expected to take a few days to complete.

Throughout the week

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Feb. 26, 2024