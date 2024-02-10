TxDOT road work includes signal light upgrades, SL 335 ramp closures

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects, pending weather:

From 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, the Georgia Street & 34th Avenue intersection will undergo signal light upgrades. Law enforcement will be on hand to help with traffic control. The intersection will have flashing red lights in the early mornings and evenings. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Feb. 16.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15, watch for various ramp closures on westbound SL 335 at Eastern Street for maintenance operations.

Throughout the week

Watch for various right lane closures on eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 from Bell Street to I-40 for maintenance operations. The work is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete.

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Ave. Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Feb. 12, 2024