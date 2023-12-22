TxDOT wants everyone home safe for the holidays

Dec. 21—AUSTIN — The holiday season is officially underway, with lots of office parties, neighborhood open houses and family dinners. For the friends and families of the 1,246 people killed last year in Texas by drunk drivers, the holidays this year (and for many years to come) will be a time of grief and sadness.

Starting Dec. 1, 2022, there were 108 people killed and 229 people seriously injured in just 32 days in DUI-alcohol related crashes across the state. All of these families suffered painful memories that will last a lifetime.

"Don't turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams, in a news release. "A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It's just not worth it."

Drunk driving crashes are completely preventable, yet they can cause physical, emotional and financial consequences that last for years. If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, never get behind the wheel. Instead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

To remind Texans about the serious consequences of drunk driving and to always find a sober ride, TxDOT is bringing a mobile video exhibit across the state in a series of holiday-themed outreach events. Each interactive stop will feature powerful video testimonials from people who have dealt firsthand with the consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These stories and tips on finding a sober ride can be found at soberrides.org/media-center

To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT's Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will include PSAs on TV, radio, billboards and online, and at bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide. The campaign runs in support of a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, when more officers are on the road looking for drunk drivers.