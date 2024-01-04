TxDOT warns winter weather could impact Thursday evening commute in Texas Panhandle

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) issued a news release early Thursday ahead of a storm system entering the area expected to impact travel on the roadways.

The potential snowfall follows heavy fog that settled in the area and could be seen Thursday morning, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous.

"According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo, accumulating snowfall is likely today, Jan. 4, across the Texas panhandle," TxDOT said in the release. "This winter system is expected to produce one to three inches of snow, south of the Canadian River and one to five inches of snow, north of the Canadian River. The heaviest snowfall in Amarillo is expected to fall from 4 – 6 p.m. The snowfall may lead to at least minor impacts, especially for those commuting in the early evening hours."

TxDOT said maintenance crews pretreated roadways Wednesday in the Amarillo District’s 17 counties, which include Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts and Sherman counties.

"Crews will patrol roadways to monitor conditions and respond as necessary throughout the event," TxDOT stated. The Amarillo District of TxDOT is responsible for 9,503 lane miles and 840 bridges.

TxDOT said its priorities for snow and ice operations are:

Roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce

Roadways of high priority, locally or regionally

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections and access points

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities and schools

"Prioritizing response helps first responders, as well as utility companies, to reach those in need. While TxDOT is prepared, it is equally important for drivers to be prepared," TxDOT stated, offering the following suggestions for those who will be on the roadways during the winter weather.

Driving safety tips - how to be prepared ahead of travel in hazardous weather

Assemble an emergency roadside kit. Travel with items including a first-aid kit, booster cables, abrasive materials (sand or cat litter), flashlights, warm clothes, snacks and water, shovel, and ice scraper.

Check your vehicle’s battery, tires and windshield wipers as well as ensure the vehicle has ample fuel to account for potential travel delays.

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road. Never attempt to travel when fatigued or while under the influence of alcohol.

Be familiar with directions ahead of time and let others know your route and expected arrival time.

Check up-to-date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org or by calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras for the Amarillo District can be found on that site, as well.

Build in extra time to reach your destination to account for travel delays, practice patience, and share the road with others.

In any situation, protect yourself by wearing your seat belts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

Always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.

Be sure to reduce your speed, increase your distance between other vehicles to at least three times the normal following distance, and drive with caution.

Keep a safe distance from snowplows and other TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways – Don’t Crowd the Plow.

Do not use cruise control. Cruise control can quickly turn into “lose control” if you hit black ice or other areas that affect your vehicle’s traction.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.

Move over a lane to create a safe margin of space when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, including tow trucks, disabled vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and TxDOT vehicles.

TxDOT notes that conditions on roadways can change rapidly, even with proactive measures:

"The unpredictable and fast-changing severe Texas weather can still result in some snow and ice accumulation. If you must drive, check weather forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to see conditions and closures on your planned route. If you find yourself stranded or facing an emergency, call 9-1-1."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT: Winter weather may impact commute, offers safety tips