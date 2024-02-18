TxTag problems persist despite new surprise billing law. KXAN investigates

Investigative Summary:

Months after a series of KXAN investigations into TxTag helped drive a new state law, complaints about the Texas toll system persist. More than two dozen TxTag customers reached out to KXAN — the majority after a new state law went into effect on Sept. 1 aimed at stopping surprise toll bills — still complaining about problems with auto pay, billing and sky-high surprise statements that, in one case, totaled $809. Those concerns led KXAN to investigate whether the new law is working and learn one lawmaker is looking at a new fix.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TxTag is driving Brad Ruhl mad.

“This is really crappy customer service,” he vented during a recent drive. “If this is how they handle a screw-up, I don’t want any part of it.”

TxTag Troubles: A viewer-driven investigation

In November, Ruhl, who has a TxTag account, received a 30-days past-due toll bill he wasn’t expecting from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, or CTRMA, for $158.43 — $110 from collections. It’s a notice he should only have received if his TxTag toll account was empty or invalid and he refused to pay the toll bill.

Asked if TxTag ever told him there was a problem with his account, Ruhl responded: “Never.”

“I would say I probably have 20-30 hours into trying to wrestle this to the ground,” he said, reflecting on the time spent trying to get the bill straightened out.

‘That’s ludicrous’

Ruhl said a TxTag call center employee told him this was all a “mistake.” Emails show TxTag advised him to pay the CTRMA bill and told him he was “approved” to get a “refund.” After weeks of back-and-forth with TxTag by email, the agency then told him, somehow, his car was “removed” from the account and his tag “deactivated” last spring, which he denies. He has, unknowingly, been racking up fees and fines ever since. As a result, TxTag refused to issue a refund, according to emails.

“I said, ‘Well, that’s ludicrous. I have no reason to have removed my car from my TxTag account,'” Ruhl said he explained to TxTag.

“I have been through the mill to get this resolved,” he told KXAN at his kitchen table, surrounded by bills and emails. “I have made phone calls. I have done emails. I have shown up in person. I paid the bill and all of this — is an error that I didn’t cause.”

Ruhl, and at least two others who reached out to KXAN, say they were never notified of potential problems with their accounts by TxTag even though toll agencies in Texas are now required to “immediately” do just that to stop surprise toll bills under a new law, HB 2170, which took effect Sept. 1.

New law working?

Toll agencies must now notify customers when there’s a problem with their account.

Quotes from KXAN viewers who have reached out since the new law went into effect (KXAN Infographic/Dalton Huey)

From the time the law went into effect in September through early February, TxTag sent out 127,732 letters, texts and emails notifying customers about billing problems, KXAN Investigates learned after submitting a public records request.

Still, Ruhl and at least two other customers who reached out to KXAN in recent months say TxTag never told them there was a problem with their autopay.

“TxTag has been compliant with HB 2170, sending credit card decline letters to TxTag account holders in the event their card on file was declined,” said TxDOT media relations director Adam Hammons. “Prior to HB 2170, TxTag sent account notifications if account holders opted into receiving communications through email or text, including credit card decline notifications.”

We wanted to see how other toll agencies have responded to the new law.

MORE: New Texas law aims to fix toll billing complaints

In contrast, records show the North Texas Tollway Authority, or NTTA, sent out 1,351,564 notices since the new law went into effect. NTTA — which supported HB 2170 in committee last session — has 6.5 million customers, which is more than double the amount of TxTag.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority with approximately 3.6 million customers, said it sent out more than 500,000 notifications since the law went into effect.

Bar charts showing the number of registered customers and the total number of notifications that have been sent to customers in accordance with HB 2170 for NTTA, HCTRA and TxTag. (KXAN Infographic/Dalton Huey)

CTRMA said a “small percentage” of pay-by-mail customers use a pre-paid license plate-based account to pay for CTRMA tolls.

MORE: Patchwork of Texas tolling authorities explained

“HB 2170 applies to these accounts,” said CTRMA spokeswoman Jori Liu. “The Mobility Authority remains compliant with this legislation.”

Lawmaker: ‘Grateful for the work of KXAN’s investigative reporting team’

KXAN reached out to the bill’s author, Rep. Guerra, D-McAllen, and co-sponsor, Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston. Guerra did not respond.

Alvarado said if the law is not working, she’ll work to “address that” and, if necessary, will file additional legislation next session.

MORE: TxTag abandoned app project, outdated website maps

“I am grateful for the work of KXAN’s investigative reporting team on this issue,” Alvarado said in a statement. “Last session I was proud to work with Rep. Bobby Guerra to pass HB 2170 to immediately notify the holder of an e-toll collection customer account that their payment was not able to be processed. It is unfortunate to hear stories of these customers who are having a difficult time with their individual accounts, and I encourage these customers to reach out to their elected state officials for help clearing up those concerns.”

Lawmaker: ‘It’s happened to me’

At his Texas Capitol office, Georgetown Republican State Rep. Terry Wilson is already working on legislation, noting when it comes to problems with TxTag: “It’s happened to me, personally.”

man sitting at desk

It’s also impacting his constituents. The “volume” of complaints “sent up a red flag,” he said.

“When you look at the volume of calls and emails that we’re receiving, it’s obvious there’s problems,” Wilson said.

If re-elected, Wilson plans to re-file HB 3843, a bill he introduced last session. That bill would have required Texas A&M Transportation Institute to study all toll agencies in the state to find out what’s working and what isn’t to shape future recommendations or legislation.

“We really want to take the time to look at this holistically, see if there’s something we can do as a state to help the toll system,” Wilson said. “We want all parties to come to the table and help us find the best solution.”

Asked if, despite the new law, anecdotal complaints of some customers not being notified of account issues are a concern, Wilson responded: “That would be something that we would look at carefully.”

“It is a concern,” he said. “You know, at the end of the day, I’m sure that the toll system wants to comply with the law. But, that is certainly something we would look to in the study.”

The new law is meant to protect motorists’ wallets. TxTag and TxDOT declined our request for an on-camera interview and would not comment on Ruhl’s case except to say customer service is a “top priority.

“TxTag is always looking at ways to improve its ability to respond to customer requests and issues quickly and efficiently,” Hammons said in a statement. “The best thing customers can do if they have a concern about their account is to work with TxTag customer service in-person, online or over the phone at 1-888-468-9824.”

CTRMA: TxTag inquiries ‘consistent month over month’

When Ruhl went to settle his overdue bill, CTRMA offered to reduce the amount owed from $158 to $87, he said.

CTRMA sends out a bill when someone doesn’t have an electronic tag, or their account doesn’t have enough money in it. The regional mobility authority doesn’t see why a tag is rejected. Liu said CTRMA works “cooperatively with TxTag” and, in Ruhl’s case, was willing to share “whatever information is required” to confirm he paid his bill on Nov. 23. so he could be reimbursed.

The regional mobility authority does not track TxTag “complaints.” Instead, CTRMA tracks the number of “inquiries” from TxTag customers made by phone or in-person, Liu said. Records obtained by KXAN reveal a quarter of all calls received from July-December last year were related to TxTag. In-person inquiries about it were between 31-38% during that same timeframe.

Source: CTRMA (KXAN Infographic/Dalton Huey)

“The number of inquiries from TxTag customers who received a Mobility Authority toll bill or late notice has remained consistent month over month,” Liu said.

Liu urged customers with concerns to reach out to their tag providers.

Bar chart showing total number of phone inquiries CTRMA received and how many of those inquiries were from current or former TxTag customers from July through December 2023. (KXAN Infographic/Dalton Huey)

TxTag getting average of 8K calls daily

By the end of last year, TxTag was receiving an average of 8,343 calls a day, according to an online TxDOT performance dashboard. That is up from around 4,578 at the beginning of 2021.

So far this year, the average number of daily customer calls TxTag is fielding dropped, slightly, to around 7,610 a day.

Bar chart showing the average daily call volume TxTag receives from customers with inquiries or issues. Source: TxDOT (KXAN Infographic/Dalton Huey)

KXAN investigators found that data tucked inside TxDOT graphs that track TxTag customer service call data, which shows customers are currently waiting on hold an average of 13 seconds compared to 11 minutes in 2021.

The TxDOT data notes that circumstances such as the global pandemic made it difficult to have enough customer service representatives to handle incoming calls, which resulted in longer wait times.

‘Thankful that KXAN stepped in’

After running into dead ends, Ruhl reached out to KXAN for help. Six days after we told TxDOT about his case, TxTag reversed course and reimbursed him $65.68, according to an email he shared with us. Back at his kitchen table, he said he is relieved his months-long fight — done “on principle” — is over.

Toll Issue Contacts

TxTag says those with issues should reach out to customer service in-person, online or over the phone at 1-888-468-9824. Rep. Wilson asked constituents experiencing TxTag and toll problems to contact his office. His Capitol office number is 512-463-0309. State Sen. Alvarado‘s Capitol office number is 512-463-0106. If you’re experiencing problems with TxTag, share your story with KXAN Investigators

“I’ll take what I can get,” said Ruhl, who has now recouped almost all of the money he was out. “And, I really do appreciate KXAN taking my inquiry seriously, and the follow-up on it. Without your help, none of this would have been resolved. I would have been just hanging out left to fight on my own, which got me nowhere … So, I very much appreciate that.”

“I’m happy,” he added. “And, I’m really thankful that KXAN stepped in.”

Investigative Photojournalist Richie Bowes, Director of Investigations & Innovation Josh Hinkle, Graphic Artist Christina Staggs and Digital Director Kate Winkle contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.